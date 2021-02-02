I’ll Support Presidential Candidate From Southern Nigeria in 2023 — Kano Senator

Gaya also stated that the next president of the country to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern part of Nigeria, describing the rotation of the presidency as a fair gesture.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

The senator representing Kano South Constituency, Senator Kabiru Gaya, has said he will support a president that emerges from the southern part of the country in 2023.

Senator Kabiru Gaya

He disclosed this at a forum organised by the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

There has been a political debate as to the region of the country to produce the next occupant of Aso Presidential Villa in 2023.

Among those believed to be eyeing the highest political seat in the country is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Also, the caucus of politicians across party divides from the South-East has unanimously agreed recently to present someone of Igbo extraction to vie for presidency in 2023, as the region has not tasted the highest position since the present democratic dispensation returned in 1999.

“On the issue of the presidency in 2023, I will support a president from the southern part of the country. I believe it is time we had the President from the southern part of the country while the vice president comes from the North.

“I think it should be fair to rotate the presidency in such a way that people will have confidence in the system. Both the North and the South will accommodate each other. Nigeria needs to be one country. One united country,” he said.

