Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah

According to the Chairman, Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ogun State branch, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Dende, the house of Sarkin Fulani of Igua, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, was set ablaze by youths led by Igboho on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

An activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has allegedly razed a Fulani community in the Igua area of Yewa North in Ogun State, Daily Trust reports.

According to the Chairman, Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ogun State branch, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Dende, the house of Sarkin Fulani of Igua, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, was set ablaze by youths led by Igboho on Monday.

He said, “They burnt the houses and that of Sarkin Fulani, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, located at Igua this [Monday] evening.

“They also set a cattle market ablaze. We have been contacting the security agents, including the Department of State Services, as we were aware that he was coming.

“We listened to the information on radio, we learnt that he was welcomed by the state government.

“We are helpless as we don’t have anybody to protect us. Many of our people are now scattered in the bush.”

Igboho has been in the news recently following an ultimatum he gave to herdsmen in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

The Yoruba activist was in Abeokuta on Monday evening where he disclosed that he was invited by the Ogun State government.

Speaking with journalists, Ighoho admitted he was going to Yewa North LGA, a place believed to be under siege from Fulani herdsmen.

Addressing the crowd that gathered to speak with him at Oja Odan, the activist said, "We have come to Ogun State to rescue our people from the activities of Fulani herdsmen. We learnt that Fulani kidnappers are disturbing our people in this state; kidnapping them, raping them. 

“This is our land, this is our nation, Yoruba nation, enough is enough, we don't want Fulani kidnappers anymore. The Ogun State government invited us and that's because the government is good. The governor of this state is a good man; he has shown that he loves his people. He knows that the poor are suffering and is ready to protect them. He identified that the same people he is governing over are those that are being killed and kidnapped.

"Our people can't come home; the kidnappers have made our expressways unsafe for us. All the elders of Yorubaland and every one of us; we are not happy with what is happening. We are going into the bush to see those who are threatening our people. We don't want herdsmen again; we want to send them away."

The claim has however been denied by the state government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Former Sokoto Lawmaker, Abduct Wife
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Waste Energy On Igbo Presidency, Go For Biafra, Bishop Tells Ndigbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Support Presidential Candidate From Southern Nigeria in 2023 — Kano Senator
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics North Is Better Than Other Regions, Has All It Takes To Secede From Nigeria —Ex-Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News High Court Judge Discovers He's Not Biological Father Of Three Kids After DNA Test
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Adamawa To Get 1, 200 Vaccine Doses For Its 4. 2 Million Population
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Herdsmen Kidnapping Our People, Destroying Farmland — Abia Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Nigerians Demand Sacking Of Buhari's Appointee For Paying Man To Lie In Court About Video
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Won't Help Suffering Oyo Community Fight Fulani Herdsmen Except Makinde Invites Me — Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad