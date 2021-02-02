NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected cocaine trafficker, Ukaegbu Bright Onyekachi, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The suspect, who arrived in Nigeria on board Ethiopian Airlines from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, was nabbed with 3.30 kilogrammes of the illicit drug during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

NDLEA commander at MMIA, Ahmadu Garba, said the drug was concealed in T-shirt stickers.

He said, “The hard drug was cleverly concealed in T-shirt stickers but he was nabbed by eagle-eyed detectives."

This comes barely a week after the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, directed the commanders of the agency in all states and special commands to rid the country of illicit drugs.

