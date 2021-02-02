NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers

The suspect, who arrived in Nigeria on board Ethiopian Airlines from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, was nabbed with 3.30 kilogrammes of the illicit drug during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected cocaine trafficker, Ukaegbu Bright Onyekachi, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The suspect, who arrived in Nigeria on board Ethiopian Airlines from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, was nabbed with 3.30 kilogrammes of the illicit drug during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

NDLEA commander at MMIA, Ahmadu Garba, said the drug was concealed in T-shirt stickers.

He said, “The hard drug was cleverly concealed in T-shirt stickers but he was nabbed by eagle-eyed detectives."

This comes barely a week after the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, directed the commanders of the agency in all states and special commands to rid the country of illicit drugs.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Drugs NDLEA Successfully Arrest Alleged Drug Baron, Seize 576 kgs Of Narcotics
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Drugs NCAA Suspends Five Cabin Crew Members For Marijuana Use
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Drug Trafficking: Lagos Socialite Pleads Not Guilty, Gets Bail
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs Zimbabwe Legalises Marijuana For Medical Use
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Isoko Women Protest Against Rape, Drug Abuse, Child Molestation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs ‘Nigeria Has 15 Million Drug Addicts’
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News High Court Judge Discovers He's Not Biological Father Of Three Kids After DNA Test
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Herdsmen Kidnapping Our People, Destroying Farmland — Abia Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Won't Help Suffering Oyo Community Fight Fulani Herdsmen Except Makinde Invites Me — Igboho
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Journalism International Press Centre Condemns Death Threats To Nigerian Journalist Over Southern Kaduna Conflict Reports
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraudster Bags Four Months Jail Term in Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad