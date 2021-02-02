Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has described the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, as a ‘made-in-China Shekau’.

Abubakar Shekau is the leader of the Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad faction of Boko Haram.

Aisha Yesufu

Kanu had on Monday attacked Yesufu, for condemning the actions of the Eastern Security Network operatives driving Fulani herdsmen out of Isiukwuato in Abia State.

“This is absolutely not acceptable. We cannot have security outfits taking laws into their own hands & maiming, killing & destroying properties. This is not acceptable. We must always remember no one has a monopoly of violence and intolerance and we can all be mad. Let the law guide us,” Aisha had earlier tweeted in response to a video shared by the IPOB leader showing ESN operatives chasing away Fulani herdsmen and killing their cows.

In response, Kanu in a statement issued through the IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, described the activist as a ‘lunatic talkative’.

“We won’t tolerate any iota of killer Fulani herdsmen menace in the East. You may be comfortable with your wretched Fulanised existence where you are but we won’t live with that rubbish in the land of the Rising Sun. Where were you when our people were being slaughtered, raped and kidnapped in Isiukwuato? Talkative lunatics like Aisha Yusuf,” the statement read.

“The era of Biafrans crying and lamenting the EU and UN has come and gone. The Dragon Flag has been raised! If you don’t know what it means, go and ask. By the time what is about to happen is concluded, you will see Somalia as paradise on earth.

“Yap all you like, hire every inch column of #Zoo newspaper as you like, there is no going back. You #Zoo animals are about to witness the type of madness you never knew existed. Aisha Yusuf, be very careful."

However, Yesufu on Tuesday while sharing Kanu’s warning, wrote, “Tell the Made in China Shekau that I am not one of those #VictimMentality people that are swayed by his premature beard and stooped posture that he has taken on that have them kissing his feet with his infantile outbursts and decision making that have had him out in the cold.”