Some Navy Personnel Collude With Drug Traffickers, Bandits, Kidnappers – Naval Chief

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Zubairu Gambo, has said that some personnel of the Nigerian Navy collude with drug traffickers, bandits, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, warning that they would be identified and sanctioned.

Gambo added that the “established policies and measures to sanction the identified Nigerian Navy personnel” shall be strengthened in his tenure.

The naval chief stated these in Abuja while unveiling his “vision and mission statements,” promising that there would be zero tolerance for indiscipline and criminal activities.

He said, “In this regard, the established policies and measures to sanction identified Nigerian Navy personnel that collude with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers, barons, bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers shall be overhauled and strengthened.

“I warn personnel to avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the navy. Such acts would be met with heavy sanctions to act as deterrence to others. On the other hand, Nigerian Navy personnel that exhibit high integrity and positive attributes that portray the navy in good light shall be rewarded handsomely.

“All ongoing operations in the Nigerian Navy to check piracy, sea robbery, crude oil theft and illegal refining of petroleum products shall continue in earnest. We reject the resurging incidents of piracy and sea robbery within Nigerian waters.

“All operation commanders are to sustain aggressive clearance operations to make suspected militants, cults and pirate camps non-conducive for any nefarious activities to thrive.”

