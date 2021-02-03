45-year-old Tailor Commits Suicide In Osun

A 45-year-old tailor, Tayo Olatunji, at Oke-Opo area of Ilesa, Osun State has committed suicide.



The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to reporters.



The deceased had earlier been declared missing since Sunday morning when he left home without telling his pregnant wife.

Olatunji's lifeless body was found dangling from a tree in a nearby swamp, according to some residents of the area who found his corpse.

Some traditionalists were called to perform some ritual rites before his body was cut loose from the rope with which he hanged himself.

