Delta Judge Promises To Support "Children" After DNA Showed He's Not Their Father

A Delta State High Court judge, Anthony Okorodas, says he recently discovered that the three children he had with his first wife are not his.

However, the devastated judge said he would not stop taking care of the children even though they are not biologically his.

Anthony Okorodas, Delta State High Court judge

He stated, "Ebi and I will continue to support the children in any way that we can. Indeed, even after the release of the first DNA test result which proved that I was not the biological father of the last child, we have continued to pay for his education in a private boarding school."

Ebi is one of the children. Okorodas said in a statement that he discovered after he had sponsored two of them to university while the third one was already 17 years old.

The judge said he discovered this after the three children were subjected to DNA tests.

Okorodas, who described the discovery as devastating, said he and his current wife had been responsible for the three children's education, two of whom are university undergraduates since their mother left the marriage 11 years ago.

However, the judge said he was relieved that the four children with his current wife were all confirmed to be his biological offspring after DNA tests.

On how he discovered that the children were not his, the judge said he received an anonymous tip during the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020 that one of the children wasn't his.

Okorodas said in August, he took the bold step by subjecting the child to a DNA test, disclosing that when the test showed that the child wasn't his, he subjected the other two to tests and then discovered they were not also his.

However, he said he was only able to confirm the claim to be true through the DNA test in August 2020.

Okorodas said, "Sometime during the coronavirus lockdowns, early last year, I received information from an anonymous source that indicated that the last of the three children from my previous marriage was not my biological child.

"Although she initially strongly insisted that I was the biological father, she has since confessed to having the child with another man during the course of our marriage.

"This repulsive act of my ex-wife prompted me to conduct DNA tests in respect of the two other children. A few days ago, the results came out. Sadly, none of them is my biological child."