Hoodlums Took Advantage Of Igboho's Visit To Burn Seriki Fulani's House In Ogun—Police

People suspected to be hoodlums on Monday night set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in Eggua, Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of cows.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying the mob took advantage of Igboho visit to launch the attack.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi

He also said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, visited the area for an on-the-spot assessment.

Oyeyemi said, "He (CP) had a meeting with the community and Fulani settlers. We had a very robust session, and the two parties have resolved to work together to fish out those perpetrating crime therein.

"The CP has appealed to everybody, including Sunday Adeyemo, that we cannot fight crime with illegality.

"He should allow justice to prevail and everybody to calm down pending when the whole issue will be resolved. However, everybody has agreed to work together. I think it is only in Eggua where maybe aggrieved people before his arrival took the opportunity to vent their anger. So, we have appealed to him to tread softly. Peace has finally returned," the PPRO said.

On Monday, it will be recalled that Sunday Igboho visited the state with a promise to flush out killer-herders.

The Seriki's son, Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview on Tuesday, said one Alhaji Jiji was burnt to death, while his father's settlement was razed down.

He added that over 40 cows were killed in the attack.

He said, "Right now, there is tension everywhere. We managed to get our father to escape during the attacks."

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had visited the place and sued for peace. The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Abdulmumin Ibrahim also confirmed the development and claimed Igboho himself carried out the attacks.

"He (Igboho) was also at Oja – Odan but one good Samaritan called Dende did not allow him to set ablaze houses at Oja Odan. A formal complaint has been made at Egua Police station," Ibrahim said.