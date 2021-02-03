Hoodlums Took Advantage Of Igboho's Visit To Burn Seriki Fulani's House In Ogun—Police

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying the mob took advantage of Igboho visit to launch the attack.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

People suspected to be hoodlums on Monday night set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in Eggua, Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of cows. 

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying the mob took advantage of Igboho visit to launch the attack.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi

 He also said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, visited the area for an on-the-spot assessment. 

Oyeyemi said, "He (CP) had a meeting with the community and Fulani settlers. We had a very robust session, and the two parties have resolved to work together to fish out those perpetrating crime therein. 

"The CP has appealed to everybody, including Sunday Adeyemo, that we cannot fight crime with illegality. 

"He should allow justice to prevail and everybody to calm down pending when the whole issue will be resolved. However, everybody has agreed to work together. I think it is only in Eggua where maybe aggrieved people before his arrival took the opportunity to vent their anger. So, we have appealed to him to tread softly. Peace has finally returned," the PPRO said.

On Monday, it will be recalled that Sunday Igboho visited the state with a promise to flush out killer-herders. 

The Seriki's son, Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview on Tuesday, said one Alhaji Jiji was burnt to death, while his father's settlement was razed down. 

He added that over 40 cows were killed in the attack. 

He said, "Right now, there is tension everywhere. We managed to get our father to escape during the attacks."

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had visited the place and sued for peace. The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Abdulmumin Ibrahim also confirmed the development and claimed Igboho himself carried out the attacks. 

"He (Igboho) was also at Oja – Odan but one good Samaritan called Dende did not allow him to set ablaze houses at Oja Odan. A formal complaint has been made at Egua Police station," Ibrahim said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Woman Assaulted By Police Officers During Lockdown Awarded N5m In Damages
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Treat Gunshot Patients, Accident Victims Without Police Report — Lagos CP Tells Doctors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Abia Police Station, Kill Policeman, Steal Arms, Ammunition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Day After Retirement, Adamu Goes To Office In Uniform As Buhari Delays New IGP Appointment Over Ethnic Consideration
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraudster Bags Four Months Jail Term in Ibadan
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Tinubu, Makinde, Ooni of Ife Are Fulani Slaves — Sunday Ighoho
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Administration Deports Hundreds Of Immigrants Despite Campaign Pledge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bakare Recalls Phone Conversation With Sunday Igboho Over Herdsmen Crisis
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Secret Murder Of Six Soldiers, Silent on Their Whereabouts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote: A Billionaire's Sexcapades! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen Destroyed Our Farms, Kwara Community Cries Out in Video
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad