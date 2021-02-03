Treat Gunshot Patients, Accident Victims Without Police Report — Lagos CP Tells Doctors

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has urged members of the Nigerian Medical Association to always treat patients with gunshot wounds or accident victims without police report.

In a meeting with the Lagos chapter of the NMA on Tuesday, the police commissioner also promised to mobilise policemen to contribute to the fight against quackery in the medical line in the state.

Lagos CP, Hakeem Odumosu.

He, however, advised that should there be a doubt in the condition or personality of any patient, they can contact the local police around them for necessary police action.

Odumosu also assured the medical practitioners of collaboration in certain cases that need symbiotic actions and expert opinions. He further promised on the better welfare and providing of personal protective equipment (PPE) for police medical staff in the course of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

In a statement by the command's spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, the NMA was urged to caution ambulance drivers against wrong-way (popularly called one way) driving, using the BRT corridors, and blaring siren when not on emergencies.

"With today's meeting, the association and the Lagos State Police Command have established a strong working platform which will assist in resolving security and health related challenges in the state," the statement read.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the association, Adetunji Adeneken, appreciated the Commissioner of Police and promised, on behalf of the association, to support the police in discharging their duties across the state.

He also reiterated their readiness to work with the police on the anti-qackery agenda of the police and the association.

