Woman Assaulted By Police Officers During Lockdown Awarded N5m In Damages

In the video, Azeez was walking around Odo Ori Market in Iwo, to buy a drug for a relation when the officers who were enforcing the lockdown, descended on her, and flogged her mercilessly with whips.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has awarded N5 million in damages against the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police over the assault of a woman, Tola Azeez, in Osun State.

A video of the officers assaulting the young lady went viral during the lockdown in April 2020.

In the video, Azeez was walking around Odo Ori Market in Iwo, to buy a drug for a relation when the officers who were enforcing the lockdown, descended on her, and flogged her mercilessly with whips.

The state police command had reportedly identified and arrested the erring officers, an inspector, Ikuesan Taiwo and Abass Ibrahim, a corporal.

To protest the assault, a fundamental human rights enforcement suit was filed by a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on behalf of Azeez. See Also Police Policemen Arrested For Assaulting Woman In Osun 0 Comments 9 Months Ago

The police counsel, F.B. Osei, argued that Taiwo and Ibrahim were agents of the Force, and that the Nigeria Police Force and the IGP could not be held liable for the acts and omissions of its officers.

This was countered by her lawyer, Olajengbesi, who said the officers carried out the assault during an official assignment as agents of the police force.

While delivering judgement on the case on Monday, the presiding judge, Ayo Emmanuel, resolved the matter in favour of the applicant. 

He held that the actions of the offending officers in the discharge of their official duties as agents of the police amounted to an infringement of the fundamental right to dignity of Azeez, a liability the Nigeria Police Force must shoulder.

He then awarded the sum of N5 million as damages against the police.

Tola took to her Twitter handle to react to the judgement.

''Happy new month people. According to the judgement delivered by Justice Ayo Emmanuel at the Federal High Court in Osogbo this morning, a sum of 5 million naira has been awarded to be paid to me by the Nigeria Police Force as damages regarding the brutality meted against me.

"During the lockdown. You all stood for me, you all stood by me. I am grateful. It is not over until it is over. The fight against brutality of all forms has just begun. Thank you so much. Tola Azeez.''

One of the lawyers who also worked on the case, Abiodun Sonaike, tweeted, "Remember this woman? Went viral for being lashed by @PoliceNG officers during the lockdown at Iwo. By God's grace, we were able to get justice for her today. N5m awarded as damages. Great to work with Pelumi Olajengbesi and @datsportslawyer on this. #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS 

”Good afternoon people of God, please Congratulate @fabhally for her victory. As per those asking whether they will pay, I can assure you this is not audio money."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Took Advantage Of Igboho's Visit To Burn Seriki Fulani's House In Ogun—Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Treat Gunshot Patients, Accident Victims Without Police Report — Lagos CP Tells Doctors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Abia Police Station, Kill Policeman, Steal Arms, Ammunition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Day After Retirement, Adamu Goes To Office In Uniform As Buhari Delays New IGP Appointment Over Ethnic Consideration
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Tinubu, Makinde, Ooni of Ife Are Fulani Slaves — Sunday Ighoho
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Administration Deports Hundreds Of Immigrants Despite Campaign Pledge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bakare Recalls Phone Conversation With Sunday Igboho Over Herdsmen Crisis
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Secret Murder Of Six Soldiers, Silent on Their Whereabouts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote: A Billionaire's Sexcapades! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Took Advantage Of Igboho's Visit To Burn Seriki Fulani's House In Ogun—Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen Destroyed Our Farms, Kwara Community Cries Out in Video
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad