Court Jails Two Students For Internet Crime In Ibadan

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday, secured the conviction of Opeyemi Olasumbo Folarin and Ogunseye Ajibola Olamilekan before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan for fraudulent impersonation. 

Folarin, who claims to be a 27-year-old Higher National Diploma student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan and Ogunseye, who claims to be a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta were both found guilty of impersonation, an offence contrary to section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act.

A statement by the Head of Media of the Commission, Wilson Iwujare, in Ibadan on Thursday morning indicated that both pleaded guilty to the charges. 

Justice Ajoku sentenced Folarin and Dike to six months and seven months custodial sentences respectively.

The judge also ordered that Folarin should forfeit his iPhone XR to the Nigerian government, while Oguseye was ordered to restitute the sum of $700 (about N270, 000) to his victim as well as forfeit his iPhone 6, one Apple series 6 watch, one Apple MacBook, and one PlayStation 4 game pad, to the Nigerian government.
 

