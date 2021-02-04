Nigerians Made A Mistake Putting APC In Power – Wike

The governor said Nigerians were apparently unhappy with the way the APC-led government had mismanaged the affairs of the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption will compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023.

Wike noted that with the current economic woes of the country and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians had realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for the APC.

Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State governor stated this on Thursday shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in Yola.

Wike said he was impressed with the developmental stride of the Adamawa State governor. According to him, it was gladdening to note that similar feats were being replicated in the states governed by the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result that you intend to get? Obviously, Nigerians would want the APC government not to govern them in 2023," he said.

“I believe that Nigerians now know that they have made a mistake and they want to correct the mistake by voting for PDP and no longer APC."

Wike said the latest ranking of Nigeria as 146th most corrupt country in the world based on the recently published Transparency International Corruption Index report, indicated that the APC administration’s claim that it was fighting corruption had been misleading.

"What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I'm corrupt. So corrupt,” he said.

Saharareporters, New York

