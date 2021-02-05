Arewa Group Asks Ogun Governor To Resign, Calls Igboho Fake Activist

The Arewa United Consultative Forum has asked the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to resign for what it called his failure to secure and protect the people in his state.

The group went further to condemn the activities of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, for allegedly destroying Fulani herdsmen settlements in the state early this week.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

This was contained in a statement issued by the AUCF National President, Alhaji Shuaibu Dansudu, in Lagos on Thursday.

The group said, “Governor Abiodun remains the Chief Security Officer of the state, but it is disappointing that he could not secure his state, and had to invite someone from Oyo State to come and do the job for him.

“We, therefore, call on the governor to resign his position since it appears he is not capable of functioning in that capacity. If he fails to resign, the Federal Government should withdraw his security apparatus.”

Concerning Igboho, AUCF described him as a fake activist, saying that genuine activists don’t take the law into their own hands by attacking defenceless persons.

The group admitted that there might be some criminal elements among the Fulani, just like any other tribe, but insisted that not all Fulani people could be regarded as lawless.

It said some lawful Fulani people are also victims of the killer herdsmen, adding that some politicians are using the Fulani herdsmen’s criminal activities as antics to destroy the country’s unity.

“If Igboho can arrest and even kill the real criminal herdsmen, we won’t complain, we might even invite him to the North to help us fight the criminals and bandits,” the group said.