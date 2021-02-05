EFCC Nabs Seven Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ibadan

Items recovered from them include a Lexus RX350 SUV, laptops, different models of expensive iPhones and several documents.

by Sahara Reporters Feb 05, 2021

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday swooped on suspected Internet fraudsters at their hideout in Wisdom Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan.

Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement in Ibadan on Friday said the early morning operation, which followed a series of intelligence on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects between 17 and 29 years old.

The suspects are Sodiq Oluwasegun, Opeyemi Jamiu, Babatunde Damilare, Adisa Babatunde, Abayomi Taofeek, Oluyemi Kayode and Ambrose Timothy.

Items recovered from them include a Lexus RX350 SUV, laptops, different models of expensive iPhones and several documents containing false claims used for impersonation.

He said, "They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kill Man, Wife, Daughter Inside Anambra Church
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME "Don't Shout, I've Killed Someone"—Prosecutor Recalls Conversation Between Alleged Nigerian Kidnappers Of Ghanaian Girls
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Kenyan Police Arrest 55-year-old Nigerian For N60 Million Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Ambush Ekiti Government Officials, Snatch N20m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Gov. El-Rufai’s Orders Sent Nine Kajuru Elders To Prison Over Emirate Tussle
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Open Letter To Jagaban Of Borgu By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity KWAM1’s Daughter Blasts Nigerians Donating To Igboho As Funds Reach N7.6million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News FLASHBACK: I Have What I Can Use To Fight Boko Haram Without Government Support — Igboho
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Omotoso Led Us In Prayer After Sexually Assaulting Me, Singer Tells Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Emirates As UAE Suspends Rapid Tests
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Arrests Northern Group Leaders Over Plans To Issue Quit Notice To Other Nationalities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Ben Bruce, Others Condemn CBN For Closing All Cryptocurrency Accounts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Man, Wife, Daughter Inside Anambra Church
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business CBN Bans Banks, Other Financial Institutions From Dealing In Cryptocurrency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Arrest Ogun Residents For Attacks On Fulani, Warn Against Further Hostilities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Suspends Emirates Airlines Flights
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ooni Forgives Igboho, Pledges Support
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad