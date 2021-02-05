EFCC Nabs Seven Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ibadan

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday swooped on suspected Internet fraudsters at their hideout in Wisdom Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan.

Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement in Ibadan on Friday said the early morning operation, which followed a series of intelligence on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects between 17 and 29 years old.

The suspects are Sodiq Oluwasegun, Opeyemi Jamiu, Babatunde Damilare, Adisa Babatunde, Abayomi Taofeek, Oluyemi Kayode and Ambrose Timothy.

Items recovered from them include a Lexus RX350 SUV, laptops, different models of expensive iPhones and several documents containing false claims used for impersonation.

He said, "They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded."