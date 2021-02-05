Four Oyo Amotekun Operatives In intensive Care After Clash With Hoodlums

The management of Amotekun in the state said the men were in intensive care in the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 05, 2021

Following an attack on operatives of the Oyo State Police Command and the state security network popularly known as Amotekun Corps on Friday by hoodlums, SaharaReporters has learnt that four Amotekun operatives were in intensive care after a clash with hoodlums in Ibadan.

The management of Amotekun in the state said the men were in intensive care in the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

A statement by the Media Management Department, Amotekun, Oyo State indicated that the violence that led the men to the hospital followed a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlords’ Association.

The statement said, "Operatives and police officers were attacked by hoodlums at Ona Ara Local Government of Oyo State.

"The incident was a follow-up to a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlords’ Association which called for help today from the two security outfits to help in dislodging hoodlums from their neighbourhood.

"The coordinator of Amotekun operations at Ona Ara, Mr Adelakun, said the hoodlums attacked them with machetes and axes. Four of the operatives were severely wounded and are in intensive care in the University College Hospital (UCH) where they are receiving treatment."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity KWAM1’s Daughter Blasts Nigerians Donating To Igboho As Funds Reach N7.6million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity DSS Arrests Northern Group Leaders Over Plans To Issue Quit Notice To Other Nationalities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Arrest Ogun Residents For Attacks On Fulani, Warn Against Further Hostilities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ooni Forgives Igboho, Pledges Support
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Fundraiser Launched By Igboho's Supporters Raises N13 Million In Two Days
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ooni Is My Father, I Hold Him In High Esteem – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Open Letter To Jagaban Of Borgu By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity KWAM1’s Daughter Blasts Nigerians Donating To Igboho As Funds Reach N7.6million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News FLASHBACK: I Have What I Can Use To Fight Boko Haram Without Government Support — Igboho
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Omotoso Led Us In Prayer After Sexually Assaulting Me, Singer Tells Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Emirates As UAE Suspends Rapid Tests
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Arrests Northern Group Leaders Over Plans To Issue Quit Notice To Other Nationalities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Ben Bruce, Others Condemn CBN For Closing All Cryptocurrency Accounts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Man, Wife, Daughter Inside Anambra Church
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business CBN Bans Banks, Other Financial Institutions From Dealing In Cryptocurrency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Arrest Ogun Residents For Attacks On Fulani, Warn Against Further Hostilities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Suspends Emirates Airlines Flights
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ooni Forgives Igboho, Pledges Support
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad