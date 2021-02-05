Four Oyo Amotekun Operatives In intensive Care After Clash With Hoodlums

Following an attack on operatives of the Oyo State Police Command and the state security network popularly known as Amotekun Corps on Friday by hoodlums, SaharaReporters has learnt that four Amotekun operatives were in intensive care after a clash with hoodlums in Ibadan.

The management of Amotekun in the state said the men were in intensive care in the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

A statement by the Media Management Department, Amotekun, Oyo State indicated that the violence that led the men to the hospital followed a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlords’ Association.

The statement said, "Operatives and police officers were attacked by hoodlums at Ona Ara Local Government of Oyo State.

"The incident was a follow-up to a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlords’ Association which called for help today from the two security outfits to help in dislodging hoodlums from their neighbourhood.

"The coordinator of Amotekun operations at Ona Ara, Mr Adelakun, said the hoodlums attacked them with machetes and axes. Four of the operatives were severely wounded and are in intensive care in the University College Hospital (UCH) where they are receiving treatment."