Poor Corruption Indices: It's Illegal, Morally Unacceptable To Call Buhari Mr Integrity — Fayose

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2021

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said Nigeria’s economy may not recover 50 years after President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Fayose, stated this via his Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, on Friday, in his reaction to the foreign capital flow into Nigeria which plummeted by 59.65% in the last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its capital importation report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, said the total value of capital importation into the country fell by $14.3 billion last year from $23.99 billion in 2019.

"The total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood at $1,069.68m in the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents a decrease of -26.81% compared to Q3 2020 and -71.87% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Similarly, the total value of capital importation in 2020 stood at $9,680.49 million, compared to $23,990.05 million in 2019, representing a decline of -59.65% between the two periods," the executive summary of the report partly read.

Fayose described the decline in foreign capital flow as evidence of how the Buhari regime had ruined Nigeria.

The governor wrote, “50 years after Buhari, this country may not recover from these economic (and) security woes. Worse still, there is hatred amongst various ethnicities.

“Isn’t it time for leaders of thought in this country to look beyond politics and speak up to save Nigeria from going down permanently?

“Just read that our country’s foreign capital inflow sunk to $9.68bn, its lowest in four years. That’s according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“This is another evidence that Buhari has killed Nigeria. Economy, security and the unity of Nigeria are in trouble now."

Fayose said considering the negative outlooks for the country, it would be wrong to describe the President as someone with integrity, as his supporters are wont to say.

“Transparency International has now established that under Buhari, Nigeria has become the HQ (headquarters) of corruption. At this point, it's illegal and morally unacceptable to refer to Buhari as Mr Integrity. He has equally failed in securing Nigerians. Therefore, Buhari’s integrity my foot (sic),” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

