Suspected IPOB Members Burn Police Station, Four Patrol Vehicles In Ebonyi

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2021

Suspected hoodlums have burnt the Police Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the horrible incident on Thursday via a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“On Thursday, at about 0325hrs, hoodlums, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), attacked Onicha Divisional Police Headquarters, Isu, in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

“One policeman sustained machete cut injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital,” the statement said.

 

