"Your Cows Must Have ID Number"—Ogun Community Gives Herders Who Fled Oyo Conditions For Grazing, Resettlement

The Baale of Opeji community, Rasaq Adeshina, had given the conditions during a stakeholders’ meeting held in the village.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 06, 2021

The Opeji community in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has given herders six conditions before allowing them to graze and live with them.

The Baale of Opeji community, Rasaq Adeshina, had given the conditions during a stakeholders’ meeting held in the village.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

Adeshina insisted that the herdsmen, who had just fled Oyo State, must be ready to either comply with all the conditions or leave the community immediately.

The meeting had in attendance the Seriki of Hausa community in the area, Ajio Umaru, the Chairman of Bororo in the area, Yahyah Daule, the Area Commander of Odeda, Ayo Edun, and some notable personalities in the community.

The community leader explained that the conditions were necessary due to the recent incessant kidnapping of people in the community.

He lamented that some kidnappers suspected to be herdsmen had been allegedly abducting residents of the community and demanding ransom.

Declaring the condition, he said the use of firearms or dangerous weapons like cutlass is now prohibited for herdsmen planning to graze in the community.

He also said the community had banned underage grazing which he claimed was the primary reason for clashes and other social vices in the community.

Adeshina added that the destruction of farmlands would be taken as a robbery case, while every new herder coming to the community must register at the Baale’s Palace.

He further said, “Every resident herdsman living in this community must also register; even their newborn child must be registered and have an identification number.

“There should also be identification marks on cows. If they are not ready to agree with our conditions, they are free to leave our community.

“We can’t allow the insecurity, kidnapping in our community to continue. Our residents who are farmers cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. All we are doing is to put a stop to this and ensure we coexist peacefully like we have been doing in the past.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Sowore Confronts Officer Who Tortured, Broke His Nose As Police Sends Same Squad To Intimidate Activist In Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Video Evidence Of Herdsmen Destroying Farmers' Crops Across Nigeria, MURIC Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Catholic Prelate Kaigama Laments Biden's Disregard For 'Human Dignity'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Orders Demolition Of Structures Around Residence Of Islamic Cleric
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism Terrorism Will Be Forgotten Soon In Nigeria —Adeboye
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Viral Audio: I'm Sorry For Being Angry But I Wasn't Speaking With Davids — Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Sowore Confronts Officer Who Tortured, Broke His Nose As Police Sends Same Squad To Intimidate Activist In Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Video Evidence Of Herdsmen Destroying Farmers' Crops Across Nigeria, MURIC Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Catholic Prelate Kaigama Laments Biden's Disregard For 'Human Dignity'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Orders Demolition Of Structures Around Residence Of Islamic Cleric
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism Terrorism Will Be Forgotten Soon In Nigeria —Adeboye
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Viral Audio: I'm Sorry For Being Angry But I Wasn't Speaking With Davids — Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Imo Police headquarters, Kill Two Officers, Injure Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News I Killed My Wife, Son Because I Smoked Too Much Indian Hemp, Evangelist Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Arewa Group Asks Ogun Governor To Resign, Calls Igboho Fake Activist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity You will Die Prematurely – Apostle Suleman Threatens Pastor In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal "Audio Proof" Released Against Me Was Doctored—Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Open Letter To Jagaban Of Borgu By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad