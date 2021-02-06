"Your Cows Must Have ID Number"—Ogun Community Gives Herders Who Fled Oyo Conditions For Grazing, Resettlement

The Opeji community in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has given herders six conditions before allowing them to graze and live with them.

The Baale of Opeji community, Rasaq Adeshina, had given the conditions during a stakeholders’ meeting held in the village.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

Adeshina insisted that the herdsmen, who had just fled Oyo State, must be ready to either comply with all the conditions or leave the community immediately.

The meeting had in attendance the Seriki of Hausa community in the area, Ajio Umaru, the Chairman of Bororo in the area, Yahyah Daule, the Area Commander of Odeda, Ayo Edun, and some notable personalities in the community.



The community leader explained that the conditions were necessary due to the recent incessant kidnapping of people in the community.



He lamented that some kidnappers suspected to be herdsmen had been allegedly abducting residents of the community and demanding ransom.



Declaring the condition, he said the use of firearms or dangerous weapons like cutlass is now prohibited for herdsmen planning to graze in the community.



He also said the community had banned underage grazing which he claimed was the primary reason for clashes and other social vices in the community.



Adeshina added that the destruction of farmlands would be taken as a robbery case, while every new herder coming to the community must register at the Baale’s Palace.



He further said, “Every resident herdsman living in this community must also register; even their newborn child must be registered and have an identification number.



“There should also be identification marks on cows. If they are not ready to agree with our conditions, they are free to leave our community.



“We can’t allow the insecurity, kidnapping in our community to continue. Our residents who are farmers cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. All we are doing is to put a stop to this and ensure we coexist peacefully like we have been doing in the past.”