How BRISIN Used Presidential Seal To Deceive Us About Jobs That Never Existed — Man Alleges

"To make us believe, they used the seal of the presidency on the vacancy."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

A man from Nassarawa State has narrated how the Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) allegedly deceived him and other job seekers, using the presidential seal on a job vacancy.

The man, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Sunday, said he and his friends had come across a WhatsApp post last year, about job vacancies at the BRISIN. 

Anthony Uwa

He said they originally thought such was posted by scammers to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

The man, however, said they believed the post was credible when BRISIN's head of implementation, Anthony Uwa, confirmed the purported job openings while appearing on a Channels TV programme.

He said they paid N1,000 each for registration while about 48,000 applicants were shortlisted for just 5,000 slots.

The man said the shortlisted applicants were again asked to pay another N500 before they could access questions during the online test conducted for them last March.

He said since the test was conducted, BRISIN had remained silent about the outcome of the test, accusing the agency of scamming Nigerians.

He said: "It happened early last year. We saw an advert placement on different WhatsApp groups about a job with Basic Registry for Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN). At first, we thought it was the usual scam.

"But the DG, Dr. Anthony Uwa, deflated our doubtful thought by coming on live session of Channels TV to confirm the job openings and shed more light on how the new organisation was going to operate. 

"To make us believe, they used the seal of the presidency on the vacancy. We paid N1,000 for registration. When they shortlisted us, about 48,000 applicants were listed for meagre 5, 000 slots. We were to take online exams around last March but to our surprise, before we could access the questions that had been set, we were meant to pay N500 again after which we took the exams. But since then, we haven't heard anything from BRISIN nor Dr Uwa."

SaharaReporters, New York

