My Family Is Worried About Me But No Human Can Kill Me — Igboho

Igboho said no human being can kill him and he will not be distracted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that he remains undeterred in his quest to liberate the South-West from killer herdsmen despite concerns over his safety by family members.

In recent weeks, Igboho has been in the news for asking herders, allegedly responsible for farmers-herders' crisis, to leave some communities in Oyo and Ogun states. 

Igboho

After his visit to Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, the house of the Seriki Fulani in the area was razed by angry youths.

In what seems like a reprisal, one of Igboho's houses in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was gutted by fire by unknown persons. 

In an interview with PUNCH on Sunday, Igboho said no human being can kill him and he will not be distracted. 

The Yoruba warlord was quoted as saying, “I am not afraid of anything or anyone but God. God is the owner and controller of every soul. It is only God who can kill me. No human being can kill me, so I cannot be afraid of any mortal. 

“My children challenge and persuade me to quit every day. They wave the caution sign to me every time. My wife is also very worried about the cause that I fight for but I have to do this for the liberation of my people, anyway. But I am equally worried about my people who are being dehumanised and oppressed in their own territory for no just reason. Those who should address the issue just fold their arms and watch because they have been compromised. This struggle is for the good of all so that when I am gone, they will not live in subjection.” 

The governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, had kicked against the quit notice issued by Igboho to Fulani people in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state.

Commenting on the development, Igboho said he can work in harmony with the governor inasmuch as “he recognises the fact that we have the fundamental right to secure our people and to protect their interest.” 

The activist said he was ready for meaningful discussions surrounding the burning issue of security and to end the impunity enjoyed by killer herders.

He said he was only after stopping the killings and kidnappings of Yoruba people by the marauders.

He added: “We are sure that the governor is able to feel the pulse of the people who are feeling the heat from the killer herdsmen and we believe that he will rise up to the occasion and do the needful.

“If they call me for a meeting to discuss the burning issue of security to end the impunity by the killer herders, I shall gladly oblige. I am ready for any genuine approach to stopping the herders’ madness against our parents, brothers and sisters in Yorubaland. Why should our people, harmless for that matter, be going through all the horrible experiences without getting justice? And everybody folds their arms, looking on as if nothing is wrong.” 

He called on Yoruba people to be united and stop playing politics with the lives of the people.

He said royal fathers, politicians, the youth and the elders should speak in one voice, with no discord in Yorubaland. 

According to him, Yoruba leaders should remember “that the first Oyo Empire was mowed down by this same set of people. The second Oyo Empire at Igboho, Oyo was equally destroyed by the same people. This time, our people must be protected by all Yoruba people.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ganduje Orders Demolition Of Structures Around Residence Of Islamic Cleric
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Those Agitating For Biafra, Oduduwa Republics Are Miscreants Not Different From Boko Haram — Gumi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Need Donations From Diaspora – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics It's Sad Makinde Has Done Nothing About Wakili Killing Oyo People — Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Niger Delta IYC Criticises Governor Wike Over Position On Planned Protest At NDDC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ganduje Orders Demolition Of Structures Around Residence Of Islamic Cleric
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News I Killed My Wife, Son Because I Smoked Too Much Indian Hemp, Evangelist Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Video Evidence Of Herdsmen Destroying Farmers' Crops Across Nigeria, MURIC Says
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Scandal Viral Audio: I'm Sorry For Being Angry But I Wasn't Speaking With Davids — Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Those Agitating For Biafra, Oduduwa Republics Are Miscreants Not Different From Boko Haram — Gumi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Sowore Confronts Officer Who Tortured, Broke His Nose As Police Sends Same Squad To Intimidate Activist In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Imo Police headquarters, Kill Two Officers, Injure Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Catholic Prelate Kaigama Laments Biden's Disregard For 'Human Dignity'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Immigration Officer, Wife, Two Others Kidnapped In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal "Audio Proof" Released Against Me Was Doctored—Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Need Donations From Diaspora – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad