Police Kill Two, Leave Many Injured In Clash With Okada Riders In Lagos

According to reports, some policemen from the Itire division seized motorcycles from two riders who were Hausa around 8am and took the bikes to their station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

Policemen have allegedly shot two persons dead while two others were injured on Saturday during a clash between commercial motorcyclists known as okada riders and policemen at the Otunoba Itire area of Lagos.

The owners of the motorcycles were said to have reported the incident to their members who followed them to the police station on motorcycles to protest the seizure.

The police fired teargas canisters to disperse the protesters, who in turn reportedly hurled stones and planks at the cops.

A source who reached out to SaharaReporters, said the incident occurred close to her house. She said the clash left two persons dead and two others in critical conditions.

She said, "A fight ensued between policemen and bike men (commercial motorcyclists). I think the bike men were trying to attack the police officers, so, the policemen started shooting into the air but when the bike men started throwing stones and planks and started bringing out machetes, the policemen had to start shooting at them directly. I think they shot four -  two died and some are injured."

In the video attached to the report, one of the victims hit in the mouth by a bullet had a gaping wound in his mouth.

