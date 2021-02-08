Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army

This will be the fourth time in the last 30 days the group will be destroying vehicles it captured from Nigerian security operatives.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

Militants belonging to the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have destroyed an Isotrex Phantom two Armed Personnel Carrier, a bulldozer and a hilux vehicle the group captured from Nigerian soldiers.

According to ISWAP in a statement sighted by SaharaReporters, the vehicles were captured on Saturday when the group ambushed some Nigerian soldiers along Goniri-Gorigi Road in Borno State.

The group also claimed to have wounded and killed many soldiers.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the insurgents killed six soldiers who were returning from a clearance operation along the road.

“The terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade on the convoy which hit one of the vehicles with about eight soldiers in it, six of them died while two others were injured,” a source had said.

Another source, a captain in the Nigerian army confirmed the attack, calling it a huge setback for the military.

This will be the fourth time in the last 30 days the group will be destroying vehicles it captured from Nigerian security operatives.

The insurgents had on February 3 destroyed two operational patrol vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police Force.

The insurgents last month also destroyed a Isotrex Phantom 2 APC it captured from Nigerian soldiers.

This was barely three days after the group displayed a modified FV103 Spartan APC it also captured from the military. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the APCs were recently acquired by the Nigerian Army for the newly launched operation tagged ‘Tura Takaibango’ in the North-East theatre of operation, comprising Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian army, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, who launched the operation on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff on January 7, 2021, said the operation would boost the efforts of troops of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole to enable the army to deal with the emerging threats of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in North-East.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions of people in northeastern Nigeria.

Nigerian army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay in ambush for them.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused over 40,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gumi, Others Wasting Their Time, Kaduna Won’t Negotiate With Merciless Killer Bandits – El-Rufai
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Terrorism IPOB Hits Back At Sheikh Gumi Over Comparison With Boko Haram
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion No Time To Join Issues By Emeka Asinugo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion RE: Boko Haram - Obligations To A God That Wasn't There
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Serving In North-East Sells AK-47 Rifle To Kidnapper For N300,000
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan Another Protest Over Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Dare Ogun Governor, Invade Community, Kill Farmer In His Sleep
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business $500m Worth Of Bitcoin Traded In Nigeria In Last Five Years – Moghalu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad