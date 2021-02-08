Ask PDP How They Fell After Bragging To Rule Nigeria For 60 Years – Sowore Knocks APC Lawmaker Boasting Party’ll Rule For 100 Years

Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said the All Progressives Congress should ask the Peoples Democratic Party what befell the party when it boasted that it would rule Nigeria for 60 years.

Sowore added that the same fate would befall the APC, which he noted was already dead.

He described the party’s ongoing registration for its members as its post-mortem.

The activist was reacting to an APC House of Representatives member, Yusuf Gagdi's comment that the APC would rule the country for the next 100 years.

The lawmaker, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency on the platform of the APC, stated this after revalidating his membership of the APC in Gum-Gagdi in the Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gagdi said APC’s performance over the years would make Nigerians vote for the platform in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Reacting to this, Sowore said the party was dead and its current registration of its members was its post-mortem. He noted that pride goes before a fall, and the APC should ask the PDP what befell it when it also boasted it would rule the country for 60 years.

Sowore tweeted, “This is what they say when their party is on a freefall @OfficialAPCNg is dead, their current fake registration exercise is the post-mortem, ask @OfficialPDPNig what happened after they bragged they'll rule for 60yrs! Pride comes before fall #RevolutionNow.”

After boasting that the party would be in power for 60, the PDP lost the presidential election in 2015 to the APC, bringing its continuous hold on power, which started in 1999, to an end. It also lost the 2019 presidential election to the APC, further extending its time out of power.