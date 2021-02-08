Caretaker Kills Imo Polytechnic Student Over House Rent

Anthony, a first-year student of the Department of Building Technology, was hit in the stomach area with a plank of wood last Tuesday at Ezinwanne Lodge but died Saturday night in a hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Anthony Chinweotito Emmanuel, has allegedly been killed by his caretaker over issues surrounding payment of rent.

Anthony, a first-year student of the Department of Building Technology, was hit in the stomach area with a plank of wood last Tuesday at Ezinwanne Lodge but died Saturday night in a hospital.

According to a member of the institution’s students’ union, the caretaker, whose name could not be ascertained, had turned off the water supply of the lodge because some students refused to pay the full house rent.

In their defence, the students said they did not live in the hostel between March 2020 and January 2021 due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and so should not be made to pay the full rent.

They later found a way to turn on the tap to get water. When the caretaker saw the faucet open, he was furious and he used a saw to cut open the water pipe.

This allegedly led to an argument between him and the students, and he allegedly hit one of them, Anthony, with a plank of wood.

The caretaker was said to have run away immediately, leaving the deceased in a pool of blood.

Some fellow students took Anthony to a nearby hospital where he was rejected before he was later accepted at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he died on Saturday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Soldier Serving In North-East Sells AK-47 Rifle To Kidnapper For N300,000
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How FRSC Officials Assaulted Me, Damaged My Finger After Paying N4,000 For 'Traffic Offence' — Man
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Investigating FIRS Staff Over Fraudulent Payment Of Travel Allowance
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption EFCC Aiding Lawmakers To Deduct From Our Pay, Says National Assembly Aides
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Serving In North-East Sells AK-47 Rifle To Kidnapper For N300,000
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan Another Protest Over Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Dare Ogun Governor, Invade Community, Kill Farmer In His Sleep
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad