Ex-Revenue Allocation Agency Secretary Escapes Death In Accident Involving Delta SSG Convoy

The former Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and Federal Character Commission, Patrick Emerhana, narrowly escaped death following an accident involving the convoy of the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie.

The near fatal accident, according to Emerhana, occurred on Sunday at around 2:15 pm, when the convoy of the SSG pushed his vehicle off the road thereby causing him serious damage.

Delta State Map

In an open letter addressed to the SSG, titled: "A Near Fatal Accident: An Open Letter To SSG Ebie Of The Delta State Government, Government House, Asaba," Emerhana condemned in its entirety the recklessness of the SSG's convoy.

Emerhana, who hails from Emevor community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, recalled that "In Emevor, some months ago, the convoy of the SSG was also involved in a near fatal accident."

He recounted how the accident almost claimed his life on Sunday.

"At approximately 2.15 pm today (Sunday), I was en route Ozoro from Emevor. At the failed portions at Otor-Owhe, a rough driver overtook my SUV in an irresponsible manner. After a few metres, another Hilux van came from behind and dangerously brushed my vehicle.

"If not for God, a near fatal accident would have occurred as my vehicle was pushed to the gutter. I didn't know it was the police details belonging to the SSG, a supposedly respected public officer who was behind me!

"In Emevor, some months ago, the convoy of the SSG was also involved in a near fatal accident. That is not my business here. I humbly appeal to the SSG to caution his police details to respect traffic rules forthwith to avoid similar incidents in future.

"Send a responsible officer to come to my residence at Emevor to assess and repair my vehicle as a matter of urgency. I expect the SSG to kindly respond to this appeal to avoid a situation where the name of the Delta State government will be dragged into disrepute.".

When our correspondent contacted Ebie over the issue, he simply said, "I believe the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties."

It was later gathered that Ebie reached out to Emerhana with apologies.

Our correspondent learnt that following the swift intervention of the immediate past governor of the state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, peace was broker between Emerhana and the SSG.

Meanwhile, Emerhana has acknowledged the SSG's apologies for what he called "the misdemeanor of his security detail who was not supposed to come from the rear to do what he did. In fact, the police detail caused a security breach and I’m sure he will be properly sanctioned. I appreciate the SSG's gesture and I will take care of the repairs of my vehicle myself."