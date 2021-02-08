Herdsmen Dare Ogun Governor, Invade Community, Kill Farmer In His Sleep

This is despite assurance from the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, that security operatives had been deployed to the troubled Yewa border communities, including Imeko, after two weeks of herdsmen’s unrest where the governor noted that the deployment would ensure there was no violence again.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

Gun-wielding herdsmen have attacked Oha village in Imeko in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi.

This is despite assurance from the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, that security operatives had been deployed to the troubled Yewa border communities, including Imeko, after two weeks of herdsmen’s unrest where the governor noted that the deployment would ensure there was no violence again.

SaharaReporters learnt that Olowoniyi was slaughtered while asleep on his farm settlement at Oha village, Imeko, during the attack which occurred around 1:30am on Sunday.

“The Fulani herdsmen invaded the community on three motorbikes. They were nine in number – three on each bike. When they entered the village, they started shooting into the air. The deceased farmer, who was asleep outside his hut, was captured and slaughtered,” a top source said.  

“One of our brothers here in Imeko was killed in the early hours of Sunday by Fulani herdsmen. They stormed the village during the midnight with guns and cutlasses. They were shooting sporadically, destroying the farms and all. After killing Olowoniyi in Oha village, they left for Iwoye Ketu. Where are we going in the South-West?” another eyewitness lamented.  

Olowoniyi, whose age he said should be around 50, left behind a wife and three children.

It was gathered that the corpse of the deceased has been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, for an autopsy.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that there was no evidence that the man was killed by Fulani herdsmen.
“The place is a farm settlement, there is only one building there, where the man lived with his wife. We were told that he complained of heat and went outside to sleep, but in the morning, he was found dead.
“Nobody can point at his killers, we cannot confirm yet whether the killers are Fulani herdsmen or not. We are still investigating.”

The police in Ogun State last week warned residents against evicting herdsmen.

The Ogun PPRO had in a release on Friday stated that the police would not condone further assaults on herdsmen.

“Therefore, it is unlawful, indeed unconstitutional, to deny fellow Nigerians the right to live in any part of the country and pursue their legitimate businesses, including cattle rearing. However, it is also advisable that herdsmen should avoid destructions of farmlands, which have been identified as the reason behind their unending disharmony and clashes with farmers and host communities. 

“The command also calls on both farmers and herdsmen, indeed the entire Yoruba and Fulani communities in Yewa and across the state, to fish out criminals especially herdsmen visiting from other states and neighbouring countries,” the police spokesman had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap One, Injure Three In Abuja Community
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oyo Govt, Amotekun Commander Lied, No Peace In Ibarapa Yet —Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hold Buhari Accountable For Worsening Insecurity In Nigeria — Falana-led Group
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Immigration Officer, Wife, Two Others Kidnapped In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity How I Escaped Assassination Attempt By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo — Man
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Serving In North-East Sells AK-47 Rifle To Kidnapper For N300,000
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business $500m Worth Of Bitcoin Traded In Nigeria In Last Five Years – Moghalu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business 'It's Fueling Terrorism' – CBN Speaks On Why It Banned Cryptocurrency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Apostle Suleman Is A Manipulator, The Audio I Released Is Genuine — Pastor Hits Back
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap One, Injure Three In Abuja Community
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad