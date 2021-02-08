Ogun Police Arrest Robber Who Operates In Civil Defence Corps Uniform

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested an armed robbery suspect, Adeolu Bankole, who impersonates an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to rob people.

Adeolu, who was wearing NSCDC uniform, was arrested following a tip-off by students of Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The students had reported at Ayetoro Police Area Command that they were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint.

According to them, the suspected robber, who was dressed in NSCDC uniform, broke into their apartment and stole their mobile phones and laptop.

In a statement, the command's spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was apprehended on Saturday.

He said the police had started an investigation into the matter, disclosing that that the uniform belonged to a member of the corps whose car was set ablaze by the robbers. 

The statement read, ''Upon the report, the area commander, Ayetoro, ACP Anthony Haruna, detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlum. After hours of painstaking investigation, the detectives received information about the hideout of the suspect. On getting there, a bag containing six phones, one laptop, a pair of civil defence uniforms and a locally made pistol was found.

"Upon the discovery, the detectives mounted surveillance in the area and at about 5pm, the suspect sneaked into the uncompleted building which is the hideout and moved straight to where the bag was kept. He was quickly rounded up and brought to the station. Two other stolen phones and a wristwatch were also found on him.

"The complainants were sent for, and they all identified him as the person who robbed them. Investigation further revealed that the suspect stole the pair of civil defence uniform from a parked Toyota Camry belonging to an officer of the corps in December 2020 and thereafter set the car ablaze. The officer has also identified the uniform as his own.''

