Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean

Policemen from the Akodo Police Station have recovered the body of an informant, Wale Kalejaiye, who went missing during an attack on police personnel in the Akodo area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Kalejaiye's corpse was recovered around 11pm on Friday from a beach in Magbon Segun community, Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.



According to Punch, the deceased led policemen to the community to arrest some people, before hoodlums attacked them on Monday.

The policemen had arrested three suspects and were on their way out of the community when Kalejaiye identified another one.

The policemen stopped to arrest the new suspect, when the hoodlums attacked the team and took away Kalejaiye.

A relative of the deceased identified simply as Alimi said his body had been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

He said, “It is a very bad thing that the hoodlums had to kill my brother for nothing. We got a call from the police at the Akodo Division on Saturday morning that they had recovered my brother’s corpse.

“The hoodlums dumped his body in the ocean at the Segun Beach area in Ibeju Lekki.”

Alimi said four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He identified the suspects as Bariu Oluwo, Ayoku Ogunlaja, Tajudeen Agbaje and Segun Hassan.