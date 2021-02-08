Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean

The deceased led policemen to the community to arrest some people, before hoodlums attacked them on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

Policemen from the Akodo Police Station have recovered the body of an informant, Wale Kalejaiye, who went missing during an attack on police personnel in the Akodo area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Kalejaiye's corpse was recovered around 11pm on Friday from a beach in Magbon Segun community, Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

According to Punch, the deceased led policemen to the community to arrest some people, before hoodlums attacked them on Monday.

The policemen had arrested three suspects and were on their way out of the community when Kalejaiye identified another one.

The policemen stopped to arrest the new suspect, when the hoodlums attacked the team and took away Kalejaiye.

A relative of the deceased identified simply as Alimi said his body had been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

He said, “It is a very bad thing that the hoodlums had to kill my brother for nothing. We got a call from the police at the Akodo Division on Saturday morning that they had recovered my brother’s corpse.

“The hoodlums dumped his body in the ocean at the Segun Beach area in Ibeju Lekki.”

Alimi said four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He identified the suspects as Bariu Oluwo, Ayoku Ogunlaja, Tajudeen Agbaje and Segun Hassan.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Ekiti Drags IGP To Court Over Dismissal Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Two, Leave Many Injured In Clash With Okada Riders In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: IGP Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension —Source
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Imo Police headquarters, Kill Two Officers, Injure Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Former Lagos Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, Nine Others Retire From Service
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Serving In North-East Sells AK-47 Rifle To Kidnapper For N300,000
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business $500m Worth Of Bitcoin Traded In Nigeria In Last Five Years – Moghalu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Dare Ogun Governor, Invade Community, Kill Farmer In His Sleep
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business 'It's Fueling Terrorism' – CBN Speaks On Why It Banned Cryptocurrency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Apostle Suleman Is A Manipulator, The Audio I Released Is Genuine — Pastor Hits Back
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap One, Injure Three In Abuja Community
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad