Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorists In Oyo Community, Angry Residents Burn Fulani Settlement

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

Some hours before the Oyo State government assured residents of the state that the Ibarapa area of the state was now safe for people to move without fear or intimidation, motorists in three cars were attacked by suspected herdsmen in Eruwa, capital of Ibarapa East Local Goverment area of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred at a place known as Okolo in Eruwa.

File photo used to illustrate story. Guardian Nigeria

The Commandant of Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), had earlier declared that Ibarapaland was safe and free of killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The Commandant, who stated this in a statement made available in Ibadan, said he would volunteer to lead anyone interested in touring the parts of Ibarapaland earlier hit by herders/farmers’ crisis.

He also denounced some audio and video posts on social media, which tend to raise what he called "clearly unfounded alarms" about the Ibarapa security situation, saying he had been moving in and out of the area for days now.

According to him, farmers and the law- abiding people in the area are going about their businesses without molestation.

But an eyewitness told Saharareporters in Ibadan that the attack on the people of Eruwa on Sunday morning led to burning of the Fulani settlement in Eruwa.

He said many travellers who sustained injuries during the attack, have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, but however added that nobody was killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday said the Ministry of Health in the state had commenced the treatment of three victims of herdsmen attacks in Igangan area.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, who spoke to newsmen in Ibadan, said that the trio were currently receiving treatment in a government hospital in Ibadan and in stable condition.

Bello stated that the decision to relocate the victims of herdsmen attacks to Ibadan was taken by Makinde during his visit to Igangan last week.

He said that the governor had directed the state's Ministry of Health to arrange for the state government to foot the hospital bills of the three victims.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the commissioner as saying that all necessary biomedical and laboratory investigations had been conducted on the three victims.

He added that the trio, namely Isaiah Seun, 26; Emmanuel Aderogba, 71; and Adekola Adeyemo, 65, have been attended to by both orthopedic surgeons and specialists, and that they are all doing well at the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo.

He maintained that the cost of all the investigations done, laboratories' investigations and the x-rays were borne by the state government, adding that the hospital management hds been given the mandate to give the victims everything required without paying any bill.

According to Bello, Makinde gave his word at Igangan that the victims would be taken care of, even if it required tertiary health facilities' attention, noting, however, that upon evaluation, it was discovered that the three cases could be managed properly by secondary health facilities.

He said: “Following the directive of His Excellency that the ministry should take charge of the three victims of herdsmen attack at Igangan. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board and a team of medical doctors went down and combined with the chairman of Ibarapa North-West LCDA, and brought the three victims; one is Isaiah Seun, a 26-year-old bricklayer and commercial motorcycle rider before the injury occurred. He had a head injury and was fairly conscious and alert when brought in. 

"The second was an elderly man of 71 years, Mr. Emmanuel Aderogba, with a fractured right radius. He is also being hospitalised. The third man is 65-years-old, Mr. Adekola Adeyemo, also with a head injury. He was a tree-felling machine operator.

“All of them have been taken care of; X-rays were done for those with fractures and head injuries. All necessary biomedical and laboratory investigations have been conducted. They have been attended to by both orthopedic surgeons and specialists necessary and they are all doing well now in the hospitals. They are all at Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo.

"I must mention that all attentions given, investigations done, laboratories investigations and the X-rays were free because the costs were borne by the state government.

"They will also be very happy to report on their state of health and the hospital management has been given the mandate to give them all that is required, that is, without any bills. All bills will be settled by the Hospital Management Board and the Ministry of Health.

"The governor gave the word that he will take special care of them even if it will require tertiary attention. But by our evaluation, it is a case that the secondary health care facility can properly manage. We thank the governor for the very positive action taken and we also thank him for his concern for the welfare of the citizenry entirely.”

