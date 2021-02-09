CACOVID, BUA Group Bicker Over Company's Donation Of One Million COVID-19 Vaccines At N1. 3billion

The private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 has disowned the move by the BUA Group to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria.

In a statement issued earlier on Monday, the BUA group had announced that it would purchase one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, through the AfreximBank vaccine programme in partnership with private sector CACOVID.

However, in a statement, CACOVID denied BUA’s contribution to securing the doses, stating that purchase of the vaccine cannot be done by individuals or companies, but only through the Nigerian government.

It said, “CACOVID is dismayed to learn of reports on social media today alleging that BUA is singlehandedly purchasing 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Nigeria. Alhaji Abdulsamad must have been misquoted because these claims are not factual as CACOVID operates on a collegiate fund contribution model. There is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID and Afreximbank.

“During the CACOVID weekly call of February 8th, Governor Emefiele, relayed to the larger group a call that he held with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe with Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah, on Sunday February 7th. President Oramah briefed the 3 CACOVID leaders on the $2 billion facility the bank has set up with the African Union Vaccine taskforce to purchase vaccines for the African continent.

“The allocation for Nigeria has been capped at 42 million doses. President Oramah explained that 1 million doses were ready for shipment to Nigeria in the next 2 weeks if a down payment was made by February 8.

“At today’s meeting, CACOVID leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria, these 1 million doses from Afreximbank worth $3.45 million, being the very first tranche. CACOVID will purchase vaccines through other credible and subsidised mechanisms such as COVAX.

“The vaccines will be delivered to Nigeria and distributed through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

“CACOVID would like the Nigerian public to understand that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria, and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognised manufacturer.”

BUA Group has however replied the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19, saying it should not play politics with the lives of Nigerians during the ongoing pandemic

In a statement on Tuesday morning, BUA said it was aware that “a prominent member of CACOVID is not happy that BUA took the initiative to pay for the vaccines.”

The statement reads, “BUA receives with utter shock, reports allegedly attributed to CACOVID, disowning its earlier payment through CACOVID for 1 million AstraZeneca doses for Nigeria via the AFREXIM vaccine platform.

“At the CACOVID steering committee meeting held on February 8, 2021 (of which BUA is a member), members were informed by the CBN Governor that CACOVID had been given the opportunity through the Afrexim Platform to access and pay for 1 million doses, provided payment was made today or tomorrow - failure which the opportunity to get those doses next week may be lost.

“After extensive deliberations, there was no agreement reached and despite members being offered the opportunity to donate funds towards procuring the doses, none offered. BUA then took it upon itself to offer to pay for the 1 million doses at the agreed rate of US$3.45 per dose totalling US$3.45 million which translates to 1.311 billion naira.

“The Chairman of BUA also requested through the CBN governor that the naira equivalent be paid to the relevant account with CBN, and that CBN forward the dollar payment to Afrexim on CACOVID’s behalf.

“This payment was made immediately after the meeting and BUA transferred the money to the CBN (see payment confirmation attached) in order to meet the deadline.

“However, with this development by the CACOVID operations committee, we now have just cause to believe that some members of CACOVID were not happy that BUA took this initiative in the interest of Nigeria and to ensure that the deadline was met to receive the 1 million doses of the vaccine next week.”

The group said its gesture was in good faith as it had done with its interventions throughout the pandemic.

“We will however like to state clearly that we are aware that a prominent member of CACOVID is not happy that BUA took the initiative to pay for the vaccines – fulfilling our pledge just as we said during the meeting. Now they want to scuttle it by this action because they were unable to take the initiative.

“We find this release by CACOVID to be very petty and unbecoming of seemingly serious corporate citizens because it is tantamount to playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. This is no time for politics. It is time for us to come together to help Nigerians and it does not matter who is helping or paying.

“We stand ready to keep supporting and despite this petty action, we have decided to let the money remain in the CACOVID Account with the CBN pending when they are ready to utilize the funds for Nigerians to access the vaccines,” it added.