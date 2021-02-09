JUST IN: Suspected ’Yahoo Boys’ Protest In Osun Over Alleged EFCC Harassment

There was confusion on Tuesday in Ilesa, Osun State when some suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ blocked the Osogbo-Ilesha Expressway in protest, alleging harassment by the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC had recently arrested two siblings and six other men suspected to be internet fraudsters in the state.

The suspects, Akinrinmade Adepoju Sunday and Akinrinmade Adeniyi, were arrested in their room and parlor apartment.

Also arrested were Dennis Oluwamuyiwa, Oni Oluwaseyi, Adeyemo Adeyinka, Aborisade Abayomi, Goodluck Olatayo, and Gbolahan Sodiq.

The protesters on Tuesday stormed the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat, Ilesa and made a bonfire on the road, therefore halting the free flow of traffic on the busy road.

The bonfire was put exactly at the entrance of the Ilesa council office.