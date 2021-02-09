UNN Students Petition Government To Sack Lecturers Over Repeated Mass Failures

SaharaReporters learnt that the students are angry over the perceived ineptitude of their lecturers which they blamed for the repeated mass failures of students of the school.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2021

Angry students of the Department of Medical Biochemistry of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, have raised a petition to the Federal Ministry of Education, demanding the sacking of their lecturers.

SaharaReporters learnt that the students are angry over the perceived ineptitude of their lecturers which they blamed for the repeated mass failures of students of the school.

In the online petition, which has now had 301 signatories out of the target of 500, the students are calling for the overhaul of the department, noting that its “teaching and assessment styles are faulty”.

SaharaReporters gathered that the petition was raised by one Chiemeka Sidney, and titled, “Sack Lecturers of Medical Biochemistry of UNN for repeated mass failure of students.”

The petition reads, “For many years, the Department of Medical Biochemistry of the University of Nigeria keeps producing mass failures of students taking the course popularly known as ‘metab’.

“Many of the students, who fail or failed this course, even after studying very hard for it, did well in other courses. There is not a doubt that both the teaching and the assessment (examination) styles of this department are faulty.

“Rather than address this issue, the department seems to be enjoying the euphoria of this notorious mass failure. By this petition, we are demanding that these lecturers be held accountable for doing a poor job in teaching the students. This has been going on for years and it needs to stop.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Suspected Cultists Kill 300-Level OOU student
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Syndicate In ABU Issuing Fake Certificates To Students, Workers tell VC
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education Ex-UNILAG Governing Council Member Calls For Transparency In Visitation Panel's Investigation
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Minister Of Education, Adamu, Flown To Germany Over Undisclosed Medical Condition
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Education International Students In Nigeria Urge Germany To Resume Issuance Of Visas
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Education How Niger State Lawmakers Are Under-developing Education Despite Multimillion-naira Intervention Projects (Part II)
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of 80 Armed Fulani Herdsmen Heading To Ogun, Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React To Biden's Threat Of Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Again, Naira Falls Amid Dollar Shortage
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Support Sunday Igboho To Flush Out Killer Fulani Herdsmen From South-West —Son Of Evicted Seriki Fulani Of Eggua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Seeks To Seize $2Million From Nigerian Man Arrested For Romance Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Fleeing Fulani Herdsmen Return To Ogun Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Army Chief Removes Buratai’s Loyalist, Appoints New Spokesman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Cry Out As Kidnapping Cases Increase In Abuja, Victims Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There Would Have Been War If Yoruba Had Done In The North 1% Of What Fulani Herders Have Done In South-West —Afenifere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Amotekun Handed Over 80 Armed Fulani Going To Lagos, Ogun To Us —Police Source
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad