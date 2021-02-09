UNN Students Petition Government To Sack Lecturers Over Repeated Mass Failures

Angry students of the Department of Medical Biochemistry of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, have raised a petition to the Federal Ministry of Education, demanding the sacking of their lecturers.

SaharaReporters learnt that the students are angry over the perceived ineptitude of their lecturers which they blamed for the repeated mass failures of students of the school.

In the online petition, which has now had 301 signatories out of the target of 500, the students are calling for the overhaul of the department, noting that its “teaching and assessment styles are faulty”.

SaharaReporters gathered that the petition was raised by one Chiemeka Sidney, and titled, “Sack Lecturers of Medical Biochemistry of UNN for repeated mass failure of students.”

The petition reads, “For many years, the Department of Medical Biochemistry of the University of Nigeria keeps producing mass failures of students taking the course popularly known as ‘metab’.

“Many of the students, who fail or failed this course, even after studying very hard for it, did well in other courses. There is not a doubt that both the teaching and the assessment (examination) styles of this department are faulty.

“Rather than address this issue, the department seems to be enjoying the euphoria of this notorious mass failure. By this petition, we are demanding that these lecturers be held accountable for doing a poor job in teaching the students. This has been going on for years and it needs to stop.”