Governor Zulum In Cameroon To Repatriate 9,800 Nigerians Who Fled Boko Haram Attacks

The Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, is currently in Cameroon to repatriate over 9,800 refugees who fled Borno, for Minawao refugee camp in Cameroon.

Gusau said Zulum and officials of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development were already in Cameroon to facilitate the repatriation, NAN reported.

“Governor Zulum and officials of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development arrived in Marwa, Cameroon, to facilitate the repatriation of the refugees.

“The 9,800 Nigerians constitute the first batch of citizens who have shown willingness to be evacuated and resettled in Bama and Banki towns,” Gusau said.

Gusau said that a meeting on the tripartite (repatriation) agreement signed between Nigeria, Cameroon, and the UN High Commission for Refugees, would be held in Marwa in far north Cameroon.

SaharaReporters, New York

