#OccupyLekkiTollgate Protests Will Hold In Three States, Says Campaigner

The movement was inspired by the quest to get justice for #EndSARS protesters who died when soldiers opened fire on those protesting at Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

One of the campaigners of the #OccupyLekkiTollgate, Kunle Ajayi, has revealed that the protests, billed for February 13, will be held in three states.

Speaking in an interview with Punch on Wednesday, Ajayi said the protests will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Oyo, and Adamawa states.

He said the movement was inspired by the quest to get justice for #EndSARS protesters who died when soldiers opened fire on those protesting at Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

He said: “This is not just about Lekki, there will be protests in other states like Oyo and Adamawa. We have to end bad governance and injustice in the country. People who lost their lives should not die in vain. Those who are sponsored to disrupt our fight for justice will not succeed,” he added.

Reacting, however, #DefendLagos supporter, Alabi Opeyemi, enjoined Lagos residents to troop out to prevent destruction of public property, alleging that those planning to ‘occupy the Lekki tollgate’ have no genuine reason.

“All those who love Lagos should come out en masse to defend the state. We cannot afford another massive destruction in the state. We cannot allow enemies of the state to destroy it for us. This is our home, it is our heritage,” he said.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Lekki tollgate months after it was shut.

Some condemned the move, describing it as injustice to those who were either injured or lost their lives. But others argued that continued closure of the tollgate would be of no economic value to Lagos State.

