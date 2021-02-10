Sea Pirates Attack Boats, Kidnap 64-year-old Traditional Chief, Six Others

Also, on Tuesday some sea pirates were reported to have gone to Odioma community and attacked a boat heading to Nembe around 2 pm. They took one person away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

Suspected sea robbers on Tuesday attacked some commercial boats and abducted four persons, including a 64-year-old chief in the creeks of Nembe and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa State.

Pirates Washington Post

It was gathered that on Monday evening, along the Yenagoa-Akassa route, a businessman was stripped naked and taken away by heavily armed sea pirates.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Union, Mr. Ogoniba Ibingansi, who confirmed the situation on the phone, said the waterways are no longer safe and all boats operating along Odioma, Akassa, Brass, and Nembe have stopped taking passengers.

According to Ibingansi, security agencies and the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Bayelsa State Government are battling to solve the problem.

"The boys have taken over the water routes,” he said.

A boat heading to Brass from Nembe was also attacked recently, in which three persons were kidnapped.

