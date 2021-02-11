BREAKING: Ogun Pupils Protest, Block Highway Over Colleague’s Death

The development made the travellers both from Lagos and Abeokuta to be stranded for hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

Pupils of United Comprehensive High School, Wasimi in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday morning, blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to protest against the alleged killing of their colleague.

According to Punch, the pupils in large numbers trooped out of the school premises and blocked the highway.

It was learnt that an unidentified pupil of the school was reportedly killed while crossing the road.

A source on Thursday said motorists plying the road were not allowed to go about their businesses.

A source, who works around the area said, “It was the students of United Comprehensive High school that were turning vehicles back and did not allow vehicles to ply the road.”

