Chaos In Obalende As Lagos NURTW Rival Groups Clash

The clash led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passersby scampered for safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

Gunshots were fired at the Obalende area of Lagos this morning as rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers allegedly clashed on Thursday morning.

The clash which started around 8am, as learnt, led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passersby scampered for safety due to the gunshots fired.

One Twitter user, Chika Ezeabiama @ps6811 tweeted, "Please guys if you're going to Obalende or Ikoyi through that axis biko (please) turn back, Agberos (motor park workers) are fighting and as usual the @PoliceNG are doing nothing about it."

Another user @AbassOyeyemi said, “Insecurity in Lagos has skyrocketed, especially on the Island. Crazy shooting by NURTW guys going on at Obalende. This is just after about four days of shootings at Adeniji Adele. Thank God for life.”

Nuel @darkskinnoble wrote, "Obalende axis around Lagos Island is not safe at the moment, kindly avoid and take alternate routes."

The Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, which responded to the video, said, “DPOs and other policemen are on the ground addressing the situation. Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Soyinka’s Residence Not Attacked, Herdsmen Trespassed On His Land – Son
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Of Ogun Community Rush To Withdraw Children From School As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Couple
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Fulani Herdsmen Are The Bandits, Kidnappers"—Kaduna, Niger Communities Cry Out Over Attacks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmer Dies In Ibadan After Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Set His Cashew Farm Ablaze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Invade Wole Soyinka’s Abeokuta Residence, Groups Condemn Attack
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Maritime Workers' Union Down Tools In Bayelsa Over Insecurity On Waterways
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sex We Had Sex For Over Two Hours – Gay Man Mobbed By Vigilantes With Partner In Delta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Soyinka’s Residence Not Attacked, Herdsmen Trespassed On His Land – Son
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Angola Decriminalises Same-Sex Sexual Relationships
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Landlady's Daughter Allegedly Beats Male Tenant To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Why We've Not Obeyed Court Order Directing CBN To Unfreeze #EndSARS Protesters’ Bank Accounts — AGF
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Police Parade 11 Suspected Kidnappers, Killers Of Ibarapa Businesswoman, Adisa Sherifat, Others
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Of Ogun Community Rush To Withdraw Children From School As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Couple
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters In Eight Gun Trucks Attack Battalion Base In Rann – Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Fulani Herdsmen Are The Bandits, Kidnappers"—Kaduna, Niger Communities Cry Out Over Attacks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmer Dies In Ibadan After Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Set His Cashew Farm Ablaze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad