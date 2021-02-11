Man Defiles Minor With Down's Syndrome, Perpetrator's Family Begs Victim To Withdraw Case

by Sahara Reporters Feb 11, 2021

A man identified as Dayo Ahigbede has allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl with Down's syndrome in Orere Abosan Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos State. 

According to reports, Ahigbede, who was not a resident of the area, had visited his elder sister in the area and reportedly lured the young girl into the apartment to defile her.

Illustration

A resident said the perpetrator had been monitoring the girl since he got to the area before taking advantage of her.

"The girl was suddenly nowhere to be found in the compound, so her sisters and mother started shouting her name because she is always within the vicinity. Alas, the little girl came out on the balcony of the next house, waving to her sisters with bloodstains on her skirt. The man that harboured her in his apartment pushed her out and locked the door, " he said.

He added that when neighbours knocked on the door, he refused to open up but rather escaped through his kitchen exit, jumped into the next house, then advanced to the third house as well and escaped. 

"He ran away in the morning and sneaked in tonight, but he was seen by a neighbour who alerted other neighbors and he was apprehended. He was beaten lightly before the police from Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo arrived and arrested him."

Upon interrogation by neighbours, Ahigbede claimed the little girl came to him to beg for food and that he didn't force her. 

It was gathered that the father of the victim is a police officer.

According to the victim, the perpetrator had asked her to lay on his bed, pulled off her pants, and had carnal knowledge of her.

SaharaReporters gathered that Ahigbede threatened residents that he knew their faces and would deal with them when he returned from the police station.

In a recent development, the Child Protection Network in charge of the case however said the victim's mother has been facing pressure from the family of the accused to withdraw the case. 

It was alleged that the perpetrator's sister who is an actress, also went with some of her colleagues in the film industry to beg the victim's mother to withdraw the case.

Also, the result of the medical test conducted on the victim is said to be with her mother of the victim. 

