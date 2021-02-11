Prophet Arrested For Allegedly Sodomising 12-year-old Boy In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 31-year-old prophet, Anietie Inyang, from Ikot Ebak village, for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy.

Inyang was alleged to have engaged in anal sex with the victim, who lives with his grandmother at Ikot Ada Utor in Afaha Clan in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.



According to reports, the suspect was earlier arrested by the Essien Udim Police Division but released on bail without being charged to court, and attempts were made to cover up the case.

However, the Chairman of Essien Udim LGA, Anthony Luke, and his wife, Umoh Gabriel Luke, got wind of the information and ordered the police to produce the suspect.

Inyang was subsequently rearrested and brought to the State Police Headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo.

It was further learnt that the Akwa Ibom State Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Unit has taken over the case.

