"They See Ghana As Fertile Ground For Cyber Fraud"—Ghana Immigration Arrests 70 Nigerians For Entering Country Through Illegal Route

The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service has intercepted 70 Nigerian migrants who have entered Ghana through unapproved routes.

Fifty-one of them were intercepted at the Asikuma border post on February 3, while the other 19 were spotted at the Ho Main Lorry Station on February 9, as they were preparing to travel into the capital, Accra.

The Regional Commander revealed that transport syndicates were responsible for carrying Nigerians across the Benin and Togo borders to dump them at the Ghana-Togo border.

The syndicates left them to find their ways and means to enter the country, according to a report by Myjoyonline.com.

"What is happening is that our brothers, especially from Nigeria, use transport syndicates. They will carry Nigerians across Benin, Togo and dump them at the Ghana-Togo border and ask them to find their ways and means to enter Ghana," he stated.

"Be that as it may, that is how the okada (motorcycle) boys find business. They are transported through these unapproved routes into Ghana."

The Volta Regional Immigration Commander, Peter Clava Nantuo, described the development as worrying, especially as restrictions instituted to curb the coronavirus spread are being violated.

According to Mr Nantuo, the illegal immigrants hire a large bus that transports them at dawn to bring them into the capital.

However, he assured the general public that the Regional Command were on high alert and would ensure that all illegal immigrants are intercepted.

"We want them to know that once that will – the deliberate attempt to break the law – is concerned we are up to the task, and we will continue intercepting them and deal with them accordingly," he said.

Nantuo believes that this is because "they are beginning to see Ghana as a fertile ground for cyber fraud". He pledged not to "tolerate" them.

"We will send them back to Aflao for them to be quarantined for the 14 days. Within that time, investigations would have been done as to whether they would be deported or prosecuted."

However, he added that Ghana was ready to accept honest investments opportunities from Nigerians so long as the right channels are used.