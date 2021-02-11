Three Nigerians, Ghanaian Arraigned For Kidnapping Canadian Girls In Ghana

The four accused have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to wit kidnapping and kidnapping.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

Seidu Abubakar, the eighth prosecution witness in the trial of the four accused charged with kidnapping two Canadian girls, has denied that he orchestrated the abduction of the victims.

He also denied implicating the four suspects currently standing trial.

The four accused persons are Sampson Aghalor aka Romeo; 27-year-old computer engineer, Elvis Ojiyorwe;  27-year-old businessman, Jeff Omarsa, and 28-year-old Tiler (all Nigerians ) and Yusif Yakubu, a Ghanaian resident in Kumasi.

The four accused have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to wit kidnapping and kidnapping.

The court has discharged four other suspects following Attorney General's submissions that upon further investigation and review of the case docket, it has decided to discontinue the prosecution of Seidu Abubakar aka Mba, Abdul Nasir, Safiano Abubakar and Abdul Rahman Sulemana aka Wofa.

The four accused persons were nabbed in connection with the kidnapping of two Canadians namely Ms Lauren Tilley and Ms Bailey Chitty who were in Ghana to do voluntary work but were residing in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Answering questions during cross-examination by Mr Yaw Dankwah, the lawyer for two of the accused, Abubakar also denied that he asked one of the accused, Yusif Yakubu, to rent a car for the kidnapping of the Canadian girls.

The eighth prosecution witness rejected claims by Mr Dankwah that he was a member of the Delta Force and Khandarha boys who had allegedly engaged in some violent crimes.

The witness told the High Court, presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo that he was the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club, chief security officer.

Abubakar said he did not know what Delta Force or Khandahar Boys group stood for.

He further denied claims that some guns and a pistol were retrieved from him during his arrest in the kidnapping incident.

The witness admitted that a 9mm pistol was retrieved from his room and that he told the police that the gun belonged to a Chinese friend.

The witness also rejected Mr Dankwah's assertion that the house in which the two Canadian girls were rescued, was under his control and that he owned the house.

He also denied that he led the police to arrest the four accused currently standing trial.

According to him, he did not know any of the accused and has never committed any crime with the accused.

Answering further questions from Mr Oliver Atsu, counsel for Sampson Agalor, the first accused, the witness said he never heard in the news that the two Canadian girls had been kidnapped.

The witness said that he was also not aware that his pictures were splashed in various dailies as the mastermind behind the kidnapping of the two.

The Canadians were kidnapped when they left a restaurant to their apartment at Ridge in Kumasi.

The kidnappers allegedly took them hostage amidst shooting and eventually went and hid them in an uncompleted building at Amoam-Achiase in the Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Landlady's Daughter Allegedly Beats Male Tenant To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Defiles Minor With Down's Syndrome, Perpetrator's Family Begs Victim To Withdraw Case
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Unknown Gunmen Kill Three In Anambra
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Ghana "They See Ghana As Fertile Ground For Cyber Fraud"—Ghana Immigration Arrests 70 Nigerians For Entering Country Through Illegal Route
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Students Killed In Rufus Giwa Polytechnic During SUG Election
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
CRIME American Lady Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Man In Lagos Arrested While Attempting To Flee Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Angola Decriminalises Same-Sex Sexual Relationships
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Soyinka’s Residence Not Attacked, Herdsmen Trespassed On His Land – Son
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Landlady's Daughter Allegedly Beats Male Tenant To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Police Parade 11 Suspected Kidnappers, Killers Of Ibarapa Businesswoman, Adisa Sherifat, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters In Eight Gun Trucks Attack Battalion Base In Rann – Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmer Dies In Ibadan After Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Set His Cashew Farm Ablaze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Uyo Female Corps Member Who Killed ‘Lover’ Spends One Month In Cell Without Trial
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Fulani Herdsmen Are The Bandits, Kidnappers"—Kaduna, Niger Communities Cry Out Over Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Invade Wole Soyinka’s Abeokuta Residence, Groups Condemn Attack
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Police Inspector Commits Suicide In Imo After Complaining Of Being Sick
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Kano Scholar Drags Ganduje’s Government, Police, DSS To Court Over Harassment, Three-Day Siege
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad