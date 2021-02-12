Gay Man Who Had Two-Hour Sex With Partner Has Wife, Children— Delta Resident

One of the residents added that Ogheneruno stayed in Orhuwhorun town in the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 12, 2021

One of the two gay men, identified only as Ogheneruno, who was mobbed by vigilantes in Delta State, after saying he had two-hour sex with his partner, is married to a woman and has children, according to residents who know him.

Delta State Map

“He is married. He also has a wife and children. His wife would be shocked if she knows about his escapade on that day. This is why his gay status is questionable and the vigilantes believed that they were making money from the venture or trying to seek favour from western countries. The gay guys are man-made, not natural.

“There are a lot of self-made gays in Delta. This is why they are usually beaten up when the other guys see them because they know it is not inborn,” the resident said.

SaharaReporters on Thursday reported that Ogheneruno was seen pleading with some vigilantes who sprang on him and his partner.  

They had been stripped half-naked in the footage which was recorded at night and questioned by angry vigilantes, who were not willing to let them go.

“I had sex with him three times. He asked me to use a condom also. I warned him that I was not doing but he controlled me that I must come to his place.

“We had sex in the sitting room. I had sex with him for more than two hours. It was a business we had together. He was to pay me N3, 000 and he lured me to come and collect the money in his house,” Ogheneruno had stated in the video.

“He said I would go to Europe and enjoy a better life. He said we would go to Morocco and from Morocco enter Europe,” Ogheneruno had continued.

Despite international pressure, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act in January 2014, prescribing between 10 and 14 years in prison for cohabitation between same-sex sexual partners, public show of same-sex relationship, registration, operation or participation in gay clubs, societies and organisation, amongst others.

However, the recently inaugurated Joe Biden Presidency in the United States has threatened “swift and meaningful” responses, including financial sanctions against countries found guilty of human rights abuses of LGBTQI+ persons.

But alleged gay men caught in Nigeria are often put through all forms of abuse by members of the public due to their resentment against such practice in the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

