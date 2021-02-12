Nigerian Scientists Will Soon Produce Coronavirus Vaccine, Science Minister Says

Nigeria will no longer rely on other countries for the production of vaccines, as every country wants to produce their own.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 12, 2021

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, on Thursday, said the Dr Oladipo Kolawole-led team of Adeleke University Ede would soon complete the preliminary research and production of a vaccine for coronavirus.

Onu disclosed this in Abuja when he received members of the National Bioethics Committee in his office.

Ogbonnaya Onu

He commended the researchers from Adeleke University for putting Nigeria's name on the global list of vaccine producers, saying indigenous vaccine production would help Nigeria handle its own challenges, according to a report by DailyTrust.

He said: "Nigeria will no longer rely on other countries for the production of vaccines, as every country wants to produce their own. Nigeria's Interest first before looking for others interests".

