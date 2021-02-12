Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Borno Community, Kill 25

The insurgents, who attacked with 11 gun trucks and were suspected to have come from Sambisa Forest, on Wednesday launched an attack on the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 12, 2021

Troops of the Nigerian army backed by air support killed more than 25 Boko Haram terrorists and captured equipment when the terrorists attempted to attack Askira Uba in Borno State.

The insurgents, who attacked with 11 gun trucks and were suspected to have come from Sambisa Forest, on Wednesday launched an attack on the community, leading to a fierce clash between them and the troops.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers recovered several weapons and Hilux vehicles used by the insurgents and killed over 25 of the fighters during the attack.

Askira Uba is about 190km from Maiduguri, the state capital, and shares boundaries with Biu, Chibok, Gwoza, and Hawul local government areas. The town is also close to Sambisa Forest.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in the region.

