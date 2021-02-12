Project Development Institute DG, Board Chairman Suspended Over Corrupt Activities, Face Panel Tomorrow

SaharaReporters, in a follow-up memo from the SGF’s office in Abuja dated February 7, learnt that the DG and the chairman would be grilled on Saturday, tomorrow, at the office.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has suspended the Director-General of the Project Development Institute, one of its agencies located in Enugu State, and the Chairman of the Governing Board over corrupt activities that border on financial recklessness.

SaharaReporters learnt that the suspension of the DG, Engineer C.N. Agulanna, and the Chairman, Daniel Onjeh, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter from the ministry dated November 17, 2020.

Ogbonnaya Onu

SaharaReporters obtained the suspension memo, which stated that the suspension of the DG and the stepping aside of the board chairman takes immediate effect and would be enforced pending the outcome of the investigation.

The letter signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Edet Akpan, did not state categorically the specific financial infractions committed by the two.

The memo with reference number, FMST/PARA/110/S.1/111/T, addressed to the Board Chairman of the PDI, partly reads, “I write to convey to you the approval of Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces for the following; one, the immediate suspension of Engineer Agulanna as the DG/ CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“The immediate stepping side of Comrade Daniel Onjeh as the Chairman, Governing Board pending the conclusion of the investigation; the most senior director in the institute, Engineer, Dr. E.C. Oriaku, is to oversee the affairs of the agency. The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will immediately undertake an independent investigation in compliance with the President’s directive.”

The memo signed by the SGF Permanent Secretary, Nnamdi Mbaeri, in the General Services office, confirmed the grilling.

Mbaeri said, “I am directed to inform you that President Muhammed Buhari has approved the constitution of an administrative panel under the office of the SGF to investigate the allegations against the DG of the PDI, Enugu.

“I am therefore to request members of the governing board to appear before the administrative panel for a hearing with all necessary documents as follows; Saturday, February 13, 2021, by 12 pm.”

SaharaReporters, New York

