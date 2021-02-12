Three Killed In Ibadan Ethnic Conflict Over Killing Of Yoruba Cobbler By Hausa Man

It was learnt that the wheelbarrow pusher hit the cobbler with a charm on Thursday evening but the former died the following morning (Friday), leading to the clash.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 12, 2021

The killing of a Yoruba man by a Hausa man in the Sasa area of Ibadan, Oyo State has led to a clash between members of the two ethnic groups. 

According to the state chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, the crisis has led to the death of three people. 

It started when a Yoruba cobbler was reportedly killed by a Hausa wheelbarrow pusher in Sasa, Ojoo area.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters in Ibadan that trouble started when the Hausa wheelbarrow pusher hit a pregnant woman with his wheelbarrow, which angered the cobbler.

SaharaReporters gathered that when the cobbler approached the wheelbarrow pusher to find out the reason behind his action, he hit the cobbler with a charm.

SaharaReporters learnt that the death of the cobbler consequently led to a reprisal by Yoruba people on Hausa residents in the area, before the arrival of security agencies quelled the crisis.

A resident of Sasa who spoke with our correspondent, Alhazan Kabiru, on Friday said the police had been able to bring the situation under control.

Kabiru said; "I heard the cobbler beside our shop died this morning. I was around Ojoo when the incident happened. I heard It was as a result of an argument between one Hausa guy, who hit a pregnant woman with his wheelbarrow on Thursday. Though I don't really know the Hausa guy, I know his group of friends. The police are here now and they have been able to control the situation but that yesterday night was hell."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

