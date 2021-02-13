Amotekun Has Been Politicised— Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has advised the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, to use sophisticated weapons in their battle against killer Fulani herdsmen.

Kanu said this on Friday while reacting to Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed's comments that herdsmen carry AK-47 against cattle rustlers for self-defence.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Mohammed had said, "Because the Fulani man is practising the tradition of pastoralism, he has been exposed to the vagaries of the forest, cattle rustlers who carry guns, kill him and take away his commonwealth, which is the cows.

"He has no option than to carry AK47 because the society and the government are not protecting him, what is his fault; it's the fault of the government and the people. You don't criminalise all of them, because, in every tribe, there are criminals."

Kanu, on his official Twitter handle, wrote, "Amotekun has been politicised. What a shame! How can Amotekun with Pump-action/Dane gun engage the fourth most dangerous terror group in the world that has sophisticated weapons like AK-47?

"It's time for an outfit with a pedigree like Odua People's Congress to take over."

