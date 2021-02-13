BREAKING: Nigerians Defy Police Order, Resume Protest At Lekki Toll Gate

They express their dissatisfaction with the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry's decision which allows the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the tollgate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

Some protesters on Saturday defied the presence of police officers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos to pour out their grievances against bad governance in Nigeria.

The protesters, who demanded justice for those killed by soldiers at the plaza on October 20, 2020, were later arrested by the police. 

They express their dissatisfaction with the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry's decision which allows the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the tollgate on Saturday.

"What do we want? Justice, what do we want? Justice, justice, justice," the protesters chorused.

Last week, some citizens on social media called for a demonstration after the Lagos State government's panel to probe police brutality, and human rights abuses gave the LCC the approval to reopen the tollgate.

But Hakeem Odumosu, the state Commissioner of Police, had warned against the protest, vowing to deal with anyone caught involving in such demonstration.



About 30 protesters were earlier attacked and arrested by the police.

Some of those arrested include comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Kehinde Kiara and many others.

