Gay Not In Our Culture, Blasphemous – Northern Reps React To Biden's Threat

"The United States belongs at the forefront of this struggle – speaking out and standing strong for our most dearly held values," the memo read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

Two House of Representatives Friday's members claim that gay or same-sex marriage is completely alien to the Nigerian culture in particular and the African traditions in general.

They said allowing such a practice would strongly offend the sensibilities of the people. 

The federal lawmakers, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who is the majority leader of the House and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the House Spokesman, were reacting to the threats of sanctions issued by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on the refusal of countries to enact laws that will accommodate the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) people across the world. 

It will be recalled that Biden recently issued a memo, directing state agencies operating in foreign jurisdictions to expand and protect the rights of LGBTQI people internationally. 

"To further repair our moral leadership, I'm also issuing a presidential memo to agencies to reinvigorate our leadership on the LGBTQI issues and do it internationally," he reportedly announced during a forceful speech at the State Department to rebuild US credibility worldwide. 

He also threatened to impose various degrees of sanction on countries that failed to heed the directives. 

"When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions.

"All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.

"The United States belongs at the forefront of this struggle – speaking out and standing strong for our most dearly held values," the memo read. 

At the moment, Nigeria has legislation prohibiting same-sex marriages. In January 2014, under former President Goodluck Jonathan, the country enacted and signed the Same-Sex-Marriage (Prohibition) Act, criminalising any form of gay marriage. 

With the law, a jail term of between 10 to 14 years awaits anyone practising gay marriage within the Nigerian jurisdiction. The law prohibits cohabitation between same-sex sexual partners, public show of same-sex relationships, registration, operation or participation in gay clubs, societies, and organisations.   

Speaking exclusively to Saturday Vanguard on the recent US President's memo, the House Leader, Doguwa, said that gay marriage was against the Nigerian people's culture. 

He said that such laws to allow the practice of same-sex marriage cannot be contemplated by the national assembly whether now or in the near future. 

"It will not work here. It can't work in Nigeria because we must respect our setting's peculiarities here as an institution. This is Nigeria. This is not America. This is not England. This is Nigeria, where we must have to respect some of our traditions. We must also respect some of our religious bodies. 

"We have Christians, we have Muslims and I thank God that both Christianity and Islam, which are the two major religions, are all against the disposition of such kind of legislation. I don't think that the Nigerian legislature will entertain anything like gay here in the near future. 

"We will not entertain that and it is going to be blasphemous if we can begin to consider such laws. It is against our culture and the provision of the two major religions. 

"It is obnoxious as far as I am concerned," Doguwa said. Asked if he was aware of the sanctions, the lawmaker, who represents Doguwa/TuneIn Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, said that sanctions have limits.

"Sanctions? There are limits to sanctions. They can continue to sanction as long as we know that what we are doing is right within the context of our culture, our religions, within the context of our institutional expectations. 

"I don't think that we can be threatened by anything. Sanction or no sanction, we will only stand by what we think is right within the context of our institutional existence," he said. 

In the same vein, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Kalu, said that foreign countries do not make laws for Nigerians and as such memo cannot be binding on the people. 

However, he advised foreign powers to instead lobby than to coarse others in any piece of legislation they may have interest in.

He stressed that it was incumbent on the people to decide which laws they would enact. 

He said: "Foreign sovereignties should not determine the nature of our legislation. The content of our legislation is determined by the people we represent. That's why if you go to our constitution when you open the page on preambles, you will see "We the people of Nigeria". That "We the people" element reflects the principle of democracy which is the government of the people by the people and for the people."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sex Gay Man Who Had Two-Hour Sex With Partner Has Wife, Children— Delta Resident
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Christianity You will Die Prematurely – Apostle Suleman Threatens Pastor In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME 24-year-old Farmer Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Raping 50-year-old Woman In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Sex Nigeria's Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, Advocates Death Sentence For Rapist
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Police Officer Rapes Teenager In Lagos, Threatens Suicide
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sex Gay Man Who Had Two-Hour Sex With Partner Has Wife, Children— Delta Resident
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Police DPO Shoots Amotekun Operative For Arresting Fulani Herdsmen Who Destroyed Farm
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Your Handling Of Herdsmen’s Crisis Amateurish, Dangerously Incompetent — Niyi Osundare Slams Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Police Attack, Arrest #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protesters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Let’s Defend Lagos From Tinubu And M.C. Oluomo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: #DefendLagos Withdraws From Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS Police Take Over Lekki Toll Plaza, Display Show Of Force Ahead Of Saturday's Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News There'll Be Suya Feast When Next Herdsmen's Cows Invade My Home, Soyinka Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Oyo Deploys Over 200 Amotekun Operatives To Deal With Fulani Warlord, Iskilu Wakili
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Three Killed In Ibadan Ethnic Conflict Over Killing Of Yoruba Cobbler By Hausa Man
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekki Protest Live Updates: Heavy Security At Toll Gates As Tension Rises In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sanusi Was Deposed For Not Watching His Tongue, Destroying Institutions – Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad