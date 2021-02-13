Nigerian Man Arrested For Beating Four-year-old Stepson To Coma In Ghana

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Kasoa Police Command has arrested Wisdom Godwin, a Nigerian national, who lives at Gomoa Budumbram in the Central Region for subjecting his 4-year-old stepson to severe beatings.

According to Blessing Rinos, wife of the suspect, also a Nigerian, the suspect has consistently been subjecting the kid to severe beatings with the recent one resulting in the child going into a coma.

This made her report her husband to the police.

The victim's mother told Kasapa FM News that the lad had blood oozing from some parts of his body due to the beatings.

He also left wounds on the boy's back.

Commander of the Kasoa DOVVSU, ASP Doris Aggrey Laryea, who confirmed the assault, said it took officers' intervention to save the suspect from an angry mob who were already lashing the latter too for his unguided conduct against the lad.

She said the suspect was rescued and subsequently arrested and has since been kept in police custody and assisting in investigations.

She hinted that Godwin would soon be arraigned.

ASP Doris Aggrey Laryea charged women whose children are being subjected to various forms of maltreatment by their husbands to report such incidents to the police as soon as possible for police assistance.